Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $741.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

