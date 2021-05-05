ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.