Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

