Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

XEC stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.