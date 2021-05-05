CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $719.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

