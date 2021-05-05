CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.