CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CME traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,911. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

