CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

CNHI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 3,808,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

