Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 4,088,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

