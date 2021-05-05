Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 4,088,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

