Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,144 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Colony Capital worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 229.4% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Colony Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Colony Capital by 36.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

