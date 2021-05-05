Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 727,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,449. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

