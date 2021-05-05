CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 445,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,496. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

