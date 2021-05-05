Contrasting Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 Qorvo 0 5 16 0 2.76

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $186.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Qorvo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 41.25 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -35.82 Qorvo $3.24 billion 6.38 $334.33 million $5.71 31.95

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Qorvo 12.71% 18.08% 11.32%

Summary

Qorvo beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

