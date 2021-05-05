Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $15,174,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of VLRS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

