Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

