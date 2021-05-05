Cosmo Coin (COSM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,799.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $9,799.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.