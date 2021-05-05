Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $245.53 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

