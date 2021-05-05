Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $608.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $642.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.71.

