CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,568.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,568 ($46.62) and last traded at GBX 3,551 ($46.39), with a volume of 338016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,424 ($44.73).

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.