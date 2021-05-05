Cryptocean Market Cap Hits $8.94 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $214,886.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.