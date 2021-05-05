cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $74.69 million and $82,688.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,469.48 or 0.13029802 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.