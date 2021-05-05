CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $21.62 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00616364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,624.62 or 1.00520773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00208632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001332 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

