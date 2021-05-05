Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.
NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 467,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,418. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
