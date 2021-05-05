Dai (DAI) Hits One Day Volume of $496.73 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $496.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,261,841,059 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,841,033 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.