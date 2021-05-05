Datamine FLUX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,154.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $562,309.92 and $4,154.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00264523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.15 or 0.01145726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00733950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.22 or 1.00249012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 573,144 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

