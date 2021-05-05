Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

