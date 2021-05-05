Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $358,900.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $358,900.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

