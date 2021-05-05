Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €44.33 ($52.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.42 and its 200 day moving average is €42.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

