Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

DVN stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 1,241,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,999,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

