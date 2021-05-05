Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

