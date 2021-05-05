DMScript One Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

