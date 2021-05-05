DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.22 and last traded at $126.97. Approximately 43,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,027,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $867,635,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

