Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $245.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.