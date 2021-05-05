Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Realty stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 29,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

