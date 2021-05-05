DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 842,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,983. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

