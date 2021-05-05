ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.25

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 521991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -73.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.98%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

