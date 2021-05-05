Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 159,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

