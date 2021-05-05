Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.95. 3,066,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.96. The stock has a market cap of C$99.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.03. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

