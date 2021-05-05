Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.07

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 3038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 463.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

