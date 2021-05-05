Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

