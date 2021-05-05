ETHA Lend (ETHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.42 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002295 BTC on exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $7.18 million and $2.42 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,126 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.