Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.88 million.

EVH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 407,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

