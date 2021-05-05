Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 8,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

In related news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

