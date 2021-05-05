Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.440–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Fastly also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.44-0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.69.

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,549. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

