Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

Fastly stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. 4,956,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Fastly has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.