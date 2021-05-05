FinNexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.85 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

