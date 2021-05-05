First Personal Financial Services Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

UL traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 61,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,101. The stock has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

