First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,315 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

