Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,101.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 960.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.27 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.